Jackson provided 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 122-115 loss to Detroit.

Jackson delivered a noteworthy performance despite the loss, continuing what has been a productive couple of weeks to end the season. He has now played at least 20 minutes in seven of the past eight games, providing steady contributions on both ends of the floor. While his per-minute upside remains valid, it is hard to see him playing enough next season to be anything more than a spot-streamer whenever Myles Turner (back) misses time.