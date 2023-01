Jackson finished with 24 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over Windy City.

Jackson dominated the paint during his first G League appearance of the season. Across five games with the Mad Ants last year, the talented big man posted 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18.2 minutes.