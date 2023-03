Jackson notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics.

Jackson has now played a sizeable role for the Pacers in three straight contests after being held to only two minutes March 16 against the Bucks. He's put up 12 points in two of his last three matchups and has also swatted away four shots over this brief stretch.