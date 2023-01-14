Jackson supplied 10 points (5-13 FG), 10 rebounds, seven blocks and one assist over 28 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Hawks.

While drawing the start in place of Myles Turner (back), Jackson provided a glimpse of why he was a popular late-round target in fantasy drafts in anticipation of an eventual Turner trade. The 23-20 Pacers have been more competitive than expected and may not look to move Turner ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but Jackson looks like he may have some short-term streaming value for blocks and rebounds if Turner misses more time.