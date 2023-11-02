Jackson provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 155-104 loss to the Celtics.

Although the Pacers struggled to keep up with Boston on Wednesday, Jackson was productive on the defensive side of the ball with four blocks, matching the fourth-highest total of his career. Despite his defensive success Wednesday, the 21-year-old hasn't been a consistent part of Indiana's rotation early in the year and has struggled to find a role in closer matchups.