Head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday that Jackson has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, though he'll need at least one more week to ramp up his conditioning, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson hasn't played since Dec. 22 but appears to be nearing a return to action. Still, he isn't expected to return until next Saturday's game against Detroit at the very earliest. In the meantime, Micah Potter and Tony Bradley will likely continue to split the backup center duties behind Jay Huff.