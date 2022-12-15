Jackson was a DNP-Coach's Decision during Monday's game against the Heat and Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Jackson's playing time has decreased each month, and he's down to 14.4 minutes per game in December, though obviously, the bigger concern is the DNPs. Coach Rick Carlisle seems to have adjusted his rotation to cater more toward Jalen Smith, Oshae Brissett and Aaron Nesmith. Managers in deep leagues may still hold Jackson due to the potential of a Myles Turner trade, but those in standard formats should move on.