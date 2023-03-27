Jackson will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Myles Turner (back) is still out, so Jackson should still have the opportunity for minutes in the 20s Monday evening, as long as he can avoid foul trouble. He's likely coming off the bench for matchup-based reasons, but he's still someone who is worth targeting as a streamer with the Pacers resting most of their main guys.