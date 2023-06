Wong was drafted 55th overall by the Pacers in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wong played four seasons at Miami, putting up averages of 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 triples in 2022-23. A 6'4" guard, Wong may struggle to find playing time despite the rebuild in Indiana, as Tyrese Haliburton is the face of the franchise and T.J. McConnell is one of the most reliable backups in the NBA.