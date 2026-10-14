Zubac registered 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Zubac wasted little time making his presence felt, pulling down five offensive rebounds and recording a double-double despite playing fewer than 20 minutes. The veteran center also flashed his passing ability with five assists and disrupted Oklahoma City's offense with three steals. His work around the basket was particularly sharp, as he converted six of seven field-goal attempts.