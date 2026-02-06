Head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday that Zubac is working through an ankle injury that will delay the latter from making his Pacers debut, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Thursday's trade between the Clippers and Pacers has not been finalized as all players involved -- including Zubac -- have yet to pass physicals. Carlisle relayed that the earliest Zubac could make his Pacers debut would be Tuesday against the Knicks, but it appears as though the veteran center's absence could extend beyond that depending on the severity of his injury. Jay Huff figures to be the Pacers' starting center for as long as Zubac is sidelined.