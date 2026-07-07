Pacers' Ivica Zubac: Dominates in FIBA game

Zubac (ribs) collected 24 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 18 minutes during Croatia's 123-50 win over Cyprus on Friday.

Zubac sat out the final stretch of the NBA regular season due to an injury to his ribs, though he's healthy now and looked dominant in FIBA competition Friday. The veteran center is set to open the new year as Indiana's top center following an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, when he averaged 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.1 minutes across 48 games for the Clippers and Pacers.