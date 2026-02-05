Zubac (personal) and Kobe Brown are being traded to the Pacers on Thursday in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin (rest), Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and one second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Zubac should slot in as Indiana's new starting center, but with the move to the 13-38 Pacers, his odds of experiencing a late-season shutdown have gone up exponentially. Zubac's arrival in Indiana will likely crush Jay Huff's fantasy value. The Pacers play Friday in Milwaukee, and for now, Zubac should be considered questionable for that one.