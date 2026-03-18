Zubac (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Zubac has appeared in four straight games since making his Pacers debut, including playing both halves of a back-to-back set and notably seeing 29 minutes during the second night. If Zubac is sidelined for the second half of Indiana's current back-to-back set, Jay Huff, Micah Potter (triceps), Kobe Brown and Jarace Walker would be candidates for increased roles.