Zubac said he's already making progress developing chemistry with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam after getting his first extended work with the duo during the Pacers' players-only minicamp, Alex Golden of SI.com reports.

The big man said playing with Haliburton felt "really natural" and doesn't expect it to take long for the two to jell due to the point guard's high basketball IQ. Zubac also focused on improving his conditioning during the offseason to better handle Indiana's pace and revealed that he's been working on expanding his shooting range, though his primary focus remains playing to his established strengths.