Zubac recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-107 loss to the Bulls.

Zubac extended his streak of games with double-digit rebounds to five, averaging 14.2 boards during that stretch. The veteran center has been particularly effective on the offensive glass, securing 28 offensive rebounds over that five-game span. While his defensive production was lacking Saturday, Zubac's combination of efficient scoring and elite rebounding makes him a reliable asset across all formats, especially since he's scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances as well.