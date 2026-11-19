Zubac logged four points (2-4 FG), four assists, three rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during the Pacers' 119-104 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Zubac failed to score in double digits for a second consecutive game and the fifth time this season. His three rebounds were his lowest since Oct. 25 against the Nets (one), although he injured his ankle in the first quarter of that contest and did not return. Zubac is off to a slow start this season, with the veteran center averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 blocks over 23.3 minutes per game while connecting on 55.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.