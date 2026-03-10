This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Ivica Zubac: Won't play Tuesday
Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Zubac has yet to make his Pacers debut due to a sprained left ankle and remains without a definitive timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for future contests until Indiana offers an update on his progress.