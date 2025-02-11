The Pacers signed Okafor to a 10-day contract Monday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Okafor last saw NBA regular-season action with the Pistons during the 2020-21 campaign, during which he averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over 12.9 minutes per game. The 2015 first-round pick has been in the G League this season with the Indiana Mad Ants, where he has logged a double-double in four of his last five outings. With Myles Turner dealing with a neck injury, Okafor could see some meaningful minutes off the bench behind Thomas Bryant.