Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Assigned to G League

Sampson (back) was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sampson, who's been held out of the past 13 games due to back soreness will head to Fort Wayne in order to get up to speed. Depending on his comfort level with the Mad Ants, the veteran forward has a good chance at making a return to Indiana later this week.

