Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Assigned to G League
Sampson (back) was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sampson, who's been held out of the past 13 games due to back soreness will head to Fort Wayne in order to get up to speed. Depending on his comfort level with the Mad Ants, the veteran forward has a good chance at making a return to Indiana later this week.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...