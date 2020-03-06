Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Available Friday vs. Bulls
Sampson (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sampson was previously deemed questionable due to a hip injury, but he'll end up taking the court. With Doug McDermott (toe) out and T.J. Warren (lower leg) a game-time call, Sampson could see more action than usual.
