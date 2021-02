Sampson (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as available for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

This comes as a surprise since coach Nate Bjorkgren said after Friday's loss to the Celtics that Sampson isn't traveling with the team. Things have apparently changed, and Sampson will be with the Pacers in New York. Still, he's not a regular part of the rotation, so his presence likely won't affect things much.