Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said after Friday's 118-112 loss to the Celtics that Sampson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) isn't traveling with the team, but should be back "soon," Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Sampson was ruled out ahead of Friday's game after entering the league's health and safety protocol, and he looks safe to rule out for the second half of the Pacers' back-to-back set Saturday against the Knicks in New York. After Saturday, the Pacers will conclude their road trip with games Monday in Philadelphia and Wednesday in Cleveland, so Sampson could have a shot at rejoining the team ahead of either of those contests. The 27-year-old hasn't been a consistent member of Bjorkgren's rotation this season, so his absence won't have any major fantasy implications.