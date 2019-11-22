Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Battling back soreness
Sampson is dealing with back soreness and is questionable for Saturday's game against Orlando.
Sampson did not play in Monday's win over the Nets after seeing a season-low eight minutes in the previous game, but it's unclear how much the back issue played into that, if at all. The 26-year-old received seven consecutive starts earlier this month, but his fantasy potential is now limited with Myles Turner (ankle) healthy.
