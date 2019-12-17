Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Brought back from G League

The Pacers recalled Sampson (back) from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.

After missing nearly a month with a sore back, Sampson saw his first game action since Nov. 16 with Fort Wayne on Monday. The veteran forward looked plenty healthy in his 29-minute outing for the Mad Ants, putting up a team-high 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 11 boards, three blocks and two assists in a 125-124 win over the Wisconsin Herd. His promotion back to the NBA level implies that he'll be ready to go for the Pacers' game Tuesday versus the Lakers, though he's not guaranteed to be one of the 13 players Indiana makes active for the contest.