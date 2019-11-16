Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Coming off bench Saturday

Sampson will come off the bench Saturday against the Bucks.

Myles Turner is returning to the starting five, pushing Domantas Sabonis down to power forward, and pushing Sampson to the bench. In his one game coming off the pine this season, Sampson posted four points, one rebound and one block across 10 minutes.

