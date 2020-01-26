Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Could return Sunday

Sampson (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against Portland, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sampson missed Friday's victory over Golden State due to a sprained left ankle, but he may be able to make a return Sunday. This month, he's appeared in five contests, averaging 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 6.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories