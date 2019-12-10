Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Could return Wednesday
Sampson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
Sampson hasn't taken the court since suffering a back injury Nov. 16 against Milwaukee, but he appears to be trending in the right direction and has been deemed questionable for Wednesday. If he is cleared prior to tip, look for the St. John's product to ease back into action.
