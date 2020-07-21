Sampson has been limited in the Pacers' recent practices with what head coach Nate McMillan called a soft-tissue injury, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sampson missed a few sessions last week due to the issue, but he was able to get back on the court Sunday in some capacity. The Pacers are likely just taking it easy with Sampson with the hope of avoiding a more serious setback before the team resumes its regular season in Orlando on Aug. 1 versus the 76ers. He should gradually ease back to full work in practice within the next few days to clear up any concern about his status for the resumption of the NBA season.