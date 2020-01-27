Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Does little in spot start

Sampson (ankle) started at power forward and produced two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 17 minutes in Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Entering the lineup in place of the ill Myles Turner, Sampson received his second-most minutes since late November, but offered little production during his time on the floor. If Turner is declared ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sampson may fall out of the Pacers' rotation entirely.