Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Does little in spot start
Sampson (ankle) started at power forward and produced two points (0-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 17 minutes in Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Entering the lineup in place of the ill Myles Turner, Sampson received his second-most minutes since late November, but offered little production during his time on the floor. If Turner is declared ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sampson may fall out of the Pacers' rotation entirely.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...