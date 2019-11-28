Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Doubtful for Friday
Sampson (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks.
The 26-year-old has missed the past four games with back soreness, and it appears unlikely that he will return Friday. If he is unable to play, his next chance to suit up would come Saturday against the 76ers.
