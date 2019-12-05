Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Doubtful for Friday's contest

Sampson (back) is officially listed as doubtful for Friday's tilt against the Pistons.

Sampson has not played since November 16th, and it is looking like his return will have to wait until after Friday's game. In nine games this season, the wing has averaged 18.4 minutes, just under six points and just under three rebounds per game.

