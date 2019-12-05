Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Doubtful for Friday's contest
Sampson (back) is officially listed as doubtful for Friday's tilt against the Pistons.
Sampson has not played since November 16th, and it is looking like his return will have to wait until after Friday's game. In nine games this season, the wing has averaged 18.4 minutes, just under six points and just under three rebounds per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.