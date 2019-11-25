Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Doubtful Monday
Sampson (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Grizzlies.
Sampson continues to battle back soreness and will likely miss a third-straight game. In the event, he's held out, T.J. Leaf would be in line for additional run.
