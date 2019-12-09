Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Downgraded to doubtful

Sampson (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers.

While there's still a chance Sampson plays, he's trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff. If he's held out, look for Goga Bitadze to continue to pick up some minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories