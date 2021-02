Sampson totaled two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound during Tuesday's win over Memphis.

This was Sampson's first time seeing the court since Jan. 20 against Dallas, snapping a streak of six straight DNP-coach's decisions. Prior to Tuesday's outing, Sampson was averaging 2.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes.