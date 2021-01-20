Sampson (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes Sports reports.
Sampson missed Sunday's game against the Clippers with a minor back issue, but he'll be back to availability off the bench Wednesday. He could see a slightly elevated workload with Myles Turner (hand) sidelined Wednesday.
