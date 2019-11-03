Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Joining starting five
Sampson is slated to start at forward Sunday against the Bulls.
The Pacers haven't unveiled their full lineup for the contest, but Sampson and T.J. Warren will presumably occupy the two forward spots, pushing T.J. Leaf to the bench as a result. After failing to leave the bench in the Pacers' first four contests, Sampson played 10 minutes in Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers, posting four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block. The move to the starting five coupled with the absence of Domantas Sabonis (calf) should leave the door open for Sampson to play 20-plus minutes Sunday.
More News
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Stays on the bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Scores 15 points in win•
-
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Signs with Pacers•
-
Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Woeful from field•
-
Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Explodes for career-high scoring total•
-
Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: One board shy of double-double•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.