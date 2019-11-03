Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Joining starting five

Sampson is slated to start at forward Sunday against the Bulls.

The Pacers haven't unveiled their full lineup for the contest, but Sampson and T.J. Warren will presumably occupy the two forward spots, pushing T.J. Leaf to the bench as a result. After failing to leave the bench in the Pacers' first four contests, Sampson played 10 minutes in Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers, posting four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block. The move to the starting five coupled with the absence of Domantas Sabonis (calf) should leave the door open for Sampson to play 20-plus minutes Sunday.