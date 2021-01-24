Sampson (illness) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Pacers list Sampson as questionable on their official injury report, but the 27-year-old looks like he'll be ready to go in advance of the 1 p.m. ET opening tip. Indiana recently reclaimed some health with the returns of Myles Turner (hand) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) from injury, so Sampson won't necessarily be a lock to gain entry into head coach Nate Bjorkgren's rotation Sunday.