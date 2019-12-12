Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Listed as questionable
Sampson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
A back injury has kept Sampson sidelined since mid-November, though it sounds like he could return Friday in Atlanta. The Pacers will likely wait and see how Sampson feels following the team's morning shootaround before determining his availability.
