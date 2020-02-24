Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Logs seven minutes versus Raptors
Sampson had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in seven minutes during Sunday's 127-81 loss to the Raptors.
Sampson saw his first action since Feb. 1 and has earned single-digit minutes in six of nine appearances since the beginning of January. The 26-year-old forward clearly isn't a mainstay in the rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
