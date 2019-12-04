Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Now doubtful vs. OKC
Sampson (back) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Sampson has already missed eight straight games with a sore back, and the Pacers are expecting at least one more absence as they play their second of four games in Week 7. Assuming Sampson -- who was initially listed as out -- does not play, his next chance to take the floor would come Friday in Detroit.
