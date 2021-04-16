site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sampson is out for Friday's game against the Jazz due to lower back soreness
Sampson hasn't been a part of the Pacers' rotation for the past four games. His absence won't affect the gameplan.
