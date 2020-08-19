Sampson scored 10 points (5-6 FG) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 loss against the Heat.

Sampson was one of four Pacers who scored in double digits during Tuesday's loss, but the small forward made the most of his limited time on the court since he logged the second-fewest minutes in the team during the playoff opener. Sampson only averaged 4.6 points during the regular season, however, so he's not expected to post these scoring figures on a regular basis moving forward.