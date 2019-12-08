Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Questionable for Monday

Sampson (back) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

A back injury has sidelined Sampson for the better part of the last month, but he'll once again be listed as questionable, as was the case prior to Saturday's game against the Knicks. Whether he ultimately plays or not, Sampson appears to be moving closer to a return. He averaged 18.4 minutes per game in a part-time starting role prior to suffering the injury on Nov. 16.