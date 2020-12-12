Sampson is questionable for Saturday's preseason opener against the Cavaliers due to a sore lower back.
We shouldn't be surprised if Sampson is held out just for precautionary reasons. If he doesn't play, his next chance to take the court would be Monday against the Cavaliers.
