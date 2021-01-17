Sampson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Sampson has appeared in the last four games for Indiana, but his status is uncertain for Sunday's contest due to a sore back. If he's able to play, the 27-year-old power forward could see a slightly larger role due to Myles Turner (hand) being sidelined.
