Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Questionable for Tuesday
Sampson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to lower back soreness.
Sampson was recalled from the G League earlier in the day, but a back issue may keep him out of Tuesday's action. He'll likely need to go through pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made.
