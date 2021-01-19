Sampson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old missed Sunday's matchup with the Clippers due to a sore back, and his availability for Wednesday's contest is also in question. Myles Turner is also questionable, which could result in increased roles for Goga Bitadze and Doug McDermott if Sampson and Turner are unavailable for the second straight game.