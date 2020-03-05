Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Questionable Friday vs. Bulls
Sampson is questionable for Friday's action against the Bulls due to a hip injury, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sampson played 17 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks as Malcolm Brogdon (hip) left early due to a hip injury. Brogdon is doubtful for Friday's game, so if Sampson ends up being available, it's possible he'll have his number called again.
