Sampson (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Sampson has seen minimal usage for the Pacers this season, but he's now in the league's health and safety protocols. His status for Friday's matchup shouldn't have a significant impact on the team's rotation.
